OSHP: Drug use suspected in severe injury crash in Liberty Township

LIBERTY, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that reportedly severely injured multiple people early Wednesday morning.

The crash took place on State Route 12 in Liberty Township, located in Seneca County, just after midnight, troopers reported.

A 42-year-old man was reportedly driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan along SR-12 when he swerved left of center and hit a 2006 Kia Rio going the other direction head on causing both cars to veer off to the opposite sides of the road, troopers said.

The Kia was being driven by an 18-year-old who had five other passengers in his vehicle — two 15-year-olds and three 17-year-olds. Only the driver was wearing a seat belt in this car.

Every person involved in the crash was taken to a hospital for varying levels of injuries, including two passengers in the Kia who were life flighted to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo.

OSHP reported that “drug usage in both drivers does appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.”