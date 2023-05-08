[In the player above, watch FOX 8 News coverage from 2021 on traffic crashes along state highways.]

LINNDALE, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland woman is accused of driving impaired when she crashed her car into a Linndale police cruiser while the officer was writing a ticket.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, along Interstate 71 South near the West 130th Street exit in Cleveland, where a Linndale officer had pulled over another driver.

The 2005 Cadillac Escalade driven by 36-year-old Angeline Stacer of Cleveland rear-ended the officer’s cruiser, whose emergency lights were flashing, according a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bridget Matt. The officer’s cruiser then crashed into the vehicle in front, which the officer had pulled over.

Stacer and the officer were both taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Stacer has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, distracted driving, assured clear distance and not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.