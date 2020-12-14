OSHP: Driver impairment, not wearing seat belts factors in fatal Shalersville Township crash

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate a fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, releasing more incident details today.

Ravenna troopers now believe that the driver of the 2015 Chevy Silverado, who has been identified as Julianne M. Shead, 41, of Ravenna, was speeding northbound on Peck Road in Shalersville Township when she failed to properly slow for a curve. The truck then veered off the east side of the road and hit a tree.

Driver impairment is believed to be a factor in the incident, OSHP said.

Six of the eight passengers in the truck were reportedly ejected from the vehicle. Three were killed and five were taken to various hospitals in the area for injuries ranging from life-threatening to minor. OSHP said that failing to wear seat belts was also a factor in the seriousness of the crash.

Shead, the driver, was transported to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center for critical injuries. Her daughter Marlana Mullin, 22, died in the crash.

Christine Shead and Evey Montecalvo, both 12 years old and from Ravenna, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passengers ranged in age from 14 to 19.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: