TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Richland County, Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The incident took place Saturday around 10:15 p.m. on West Hanley Road in Troy Township when 68-year-old Frank Pointer lost control of his vehicle. The Chevy Malibu he was driving had gone over the center line and when he overcorrected, the car went off the right side of the road hitting mailboxes, a traffic sign and then finally a tree.

Springfield Township EMS reportedly took Pointer to Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital where he was declared dead. OHSP said the man was not wearing a seat belt.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.