OSHP: Driver crashes into ambulance while trying to grab dropped phone, injuring himself, 2 others

WAYNESBURG, Ohio (WJW) — A man was citied after reportedly crashing his vehicle into an ambulance while distracted, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Called to the scene along State Route 43 between 17th Street Southeast and Millerton Street Southeast around 10:30 a.m., troopers discovered that the 60-year-old driver had been distracted after dropping his cell phone and his car travelled left of center on the road while trying to retrieve the object.

The driver, from Carrollton, was reportedly injured and taken to the hospital.

While no patients were being transported at the time of the crash, the driver of the ambulance and another EMT passenger were also injured and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, troopers said.

“When you take your eyes off the road, even for just a few seconds, you are putting your life and the lives of others in danger,” Lt. Leo Shirkey, Canton Post Commander, said in a statement. “Driving distracted is unsafe, irresponsible and its consequences can be devastating for families.”