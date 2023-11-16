*Above video is a previous story about a NE Ohio city adding traffic cameras*

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — There’s speeding, and then there’s SPEEDING!

The Ashtabula Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol posted on social media that the driver of a pick-up truck was going 112 mph.

Troopers clocked the driver going 52 mph over the posted speed limit of 70 mph on I-90 in Ashtabula’s Plymouth Township Sunday night.

Troopers ticketed the driver and said they have issued 211,791 citations for speeding in Ohio so far this year and they ask motorists to “slow down.”