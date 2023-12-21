CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Troopers said they arrested the driver of a fleeing pick-up truck that struck a Dominion Energy truck.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the pursuit started when troopers tried to “initiate a traffic stop.”

Troopers said the pickup truck on US 62 eastbound, near St. Elmo Ave., in Canton failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

“While attempting to negotiate the turn, the pick-up truck struck a stopped Dominion Energy truck at the intersection,” troopers said. “Both occupants fled from the suspect vehicle and a foot pursuit ensued,” they added.

Troopers identified the driver as Andrew A. Browns-Burkes, 27, from Navarre, who was taken into custody. The passenger was not apprehended from the chase that happened Tuesday around 10 a.m.

The Highway Patrol said the Dominion Energy truck was able to drive away from the scene, and no one in the Dominion Truck was injured.

Browns-Burkes was booked into the Stark County Jail for several felonies, troopers said. Which include possession of methamphetamine, possession of Cocaine as well as felony charges of failure to comply.