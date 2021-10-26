OSHP chase ends in Cleveland cemetery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol was involved in a pursuit late Monday night.

Troopers began pursuing a white minivan around 11:15 p.m. in Erie County.

The suspects were tossing things from the van during the chase and hitting speeds of 90 mph.

The chase ended in a cemetery off of Wade Ave. near W. 25th St. in Cleveland.

The suspects crashed into a fence and ran on foot.

Troopers and officers with the Cleveland Division of Police were not able to find the suspects.

There is no word on what started the chase or about possible damage to the cemetery.