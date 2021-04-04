OSHP: Alliance high school student killed in rollover crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A juvenile was killed in a rollover car accident in Stark County Saturday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Canton Post reported.

The male driver of a 2011 Kia Optima was reportedly seen speeding and getting around vehicles in a non-passing area before crashing his car into a stop sign on Beech Street not far from Colony Drive around 10:20 p.m., troopers said. The car then reportedly hit a tree and rolled over multiple times.

The driver, from Alliance, was not wearing a seatbelt in the crash and was ejected from the car, OSHP said.

The driver reportedly died at the scene of the crash.

The male reportedly is a student at Marlington High School in Alliance. Troopers do not expect drugs or alcohol to factor into the crash investigation, which is still ongoing.