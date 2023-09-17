MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A teen driver of a Kia Forte went left of center striking a GMC Savanna on SR 97 in Richland County just before 1 a.m. Sunday injuring five people in, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The 63 year-old-driver of the GMC was transported by Life Flight to the Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital with serious injuries. Two other passengers in the GMC that was struck, including a juvenile, were transported to the hospital with serious inquires, troopers said.

Troopers said 19-year-old Zondra Carmona, who was driving the Kia Forte, and her juvenile passenger were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The Ohio State High patrol said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.