OSHP: Alcohol appears to be factor in Tuscarawas fatal crash

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened early this morning in Tuscarawas County.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers arrived on the scene of a crash at U.S. 36 near mile post 15 around 3:30 a.m.

Troopers say the driver of a 2006 Chevy Silverado 1500, traveling westbound on U.S. 36, went off the right side of the road then overcorrected and went left of center, off the road and into a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital and later died there.

Officers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol seems to be a factor in the crash.