SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Akron man riding a bike.

It happened on Friday at around 8:30 p.m. on US 224 at Kubler Trail.

Robert Kuba was on his bicycle crossing US 224, when he was hit by a 2017 Honda Accord traveling west on US 224, according to a release from OSHP.

Troopers say they found the 60-year-old driver of the Honda, who remained at the scene, to allegedly be impaired.

“This is such a preventable tragedy” said Lieutenant Ganley. “If you plan on drinking, please designate a sober driver.”

Springfield Township PD, Springfield Township FD and Jeffrey’s Towing assisted at the scene.

US 224 westbound, was shut down for approximately two hours while troopers investigated the scene.