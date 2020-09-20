OSHP: 50-year-old driving gas-powered mini bike injured in Columbia Station crash

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred in Columbia Station Saturday evening.
Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of Columbia West River Road and Osborne Road at approximately 7:16 p.m.
A 50-year-old riding a Monster Moto 80cc mini bike was traveling eastbound on Osborne Road when he failed to yield from a posted stop sign.
He was struck by a 1993 M99 Humvee traveling southbound on Columbia West River Road.
The 50-year-old was not wearing a helmet or other safety gear and sustained serious physical injuries in the crash. He was life-flighted from South West General Hospital to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. His current condition remains unknown.
Officials say the Humvee driver, a 45-year-old man, did not sustain any injuries.
This investigation remains ongoing.
