OSHP: 50-year-old driving gas-powered mini bike injured in Columbia Station crash

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred in Columbia Station Saturday evening.

Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of Columbia West River Road and Osborne Road at approximately 7:16 p.m.

A 50-year-old riding a Monster Moto 80cc mini bike was traveling eastbound on Osborne Road when he failed to yield from a posted stop sign.

He was struck by a 1993 M99 Humvee traveling southbound on Columbia West River Road.

The 50-year-old was not wearing a helmet or other safety gear and sustained serious physical injuries in the crash. He was life-flighted from South West General Hospital to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. His current condition remains unknown.

Officials say the Humvee driver, a 45-year-old man, did not sustain any injuries.

This investigation remains ongoing.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: