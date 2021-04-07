OSHP: 23-year-old man dead after motorcycle strikes SUV

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

According to OSHP, the accident occurred Wednesday around 4 p.m. on Somerlot Hoffman Road in Pleasant Township.

Officials say a motorcycle, driven by a 23-year-old Marion man, was traveling eastbound on Somerlot Hoffman Road when it struck a 2017 Dodge Journey.

The driver of the Dodge was turning left into a residential driveway when it was hit.

The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet, OSHP reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the driver of the Dodge sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.