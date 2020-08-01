OSHP: 23-year-old driver seriously injured after car overturns, strikes tree in Lorain County

GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning car crash that left a 23-year-old seriously injured.

According to authorities, the accident occurred around 5:02 a.m. Saturday on State Route 303 near Erhart Road in Grafton Township.

The 23-year-old driver was traveling eastbound on SR 303 in a 2017 Ford Focus when he veered off the left side of the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

OSHP says he suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was then transported to Akron General Hospital for treatment. His current condition remains unknown.

This incident remains under investigation. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

