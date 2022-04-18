SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Two out-of-state men were arrested during a traffic stop last Thursday after a large amount of illegal drugs were found in their vehicle, Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers reportedly pulled over a Dodge Sprinter van after the driver failed to signal during turns or observe marked lanes on state Route 823.

During the traffic stop, troopers said “criminal indicators were observed,” prompting them to bring in a drug-sniffing dog. With probable cause after the dog smelled drugs, troopers searched the van and reportedly found $56,250 worth (625 grams) of what they called “suspected” cocaine.

The two men, Willie Coby of Redford, Michigan, and Leon McReynolds of Atlanta were arrested, taken to Scioto County Jail and charged with drug possession and trafficking.

If the 52-year-old and 48-year-old are found guilty, they could see a fine of up to $40,000 and prison time up to 22 years.