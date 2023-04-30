[In the player above, watch related FOX 8 News coverage on the most dangerous highways in Ohio.]

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — An 18-year-old from Valley View was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Savannah M. Kapis was traveling west along West Granger Road on a motorcycle when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a curb near the Tuxedo Avenue intersection.

Kapis, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected.

Kapis was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center and pronounced dead.