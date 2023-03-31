FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 16-year-old boy was killed when his truck went off the road along Evans Road near the intersection of Nonpariel Road on Friday evening, according to a Friday news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The boy was driving east along Evans Road when his truck went left of center and off the north side of the roadway, striking a mailbox. The truck then crossed back over the road and went off the south side and into a ditch, a fence and a tree.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Wooster post were called to the scene at about 5 p.m. Friday. The 16-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the truck’s front and side airbags deployed in the crash. The driver was also wearing his seatbelt at the time of impact.

Currently, investigators do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.