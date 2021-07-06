OSHP: 16 people died in crashes, 536 drivers arrested for impairment over Fourth of July weekend

COLUMBUS (WJW) — It was a deadly weekend on Ohio’s roads over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, with Ohio State Highway Patrol reporting that 16 people were killed in traffic crashes.

Using data from Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5, OSHP said the fatalities were the result of 15 crashes, five of which, troopers said impairment was a suspected factor.

Throughout the long weekend, troopers reportedly were called to 534 crashes throughout the state. Troopers also reportedly arrested 536 drivers for impairment along with making 368 arrests on drug-related charges.

Last year during this time, 24 people died in vehicle crashes, OSHP said. Drugs and alcohol were found to be a factor in 18 of those vehicle-related deaths.

Those who notice erratic behavior in other motorists, or suspect impairment can call #677.