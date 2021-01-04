OSHP: 10 die on Ohio roadways during New Year’s Weekend, 2 in Cuyahoga County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a total of 10 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2020-2021 New Year’s holiday.

Two of those fatalities occurred in Cuyahoga County, one each in Lorain, Summit, Wayne, Columbiana and Miami Counties and three took place in Franklin County.

According to provisional statistics, two fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available, four were OVI-related and five were pedestrians.

The four-day reporting period began at midnight Thursday, December 31, 2020, and ran through 11:59 p.m. on January 3, 2021. This is higher than the two-day reporting period last year when four fatalities were reported.

Troopers made 3,979 traffic enforcement contacts; including 303 OVI arrests, 115 distracted driving, and 478 safety belt citations.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers and or drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/NewYearHoliday2021_PIO.1.pdf.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: