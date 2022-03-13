Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dies at 71: Report

William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series “Goliath,” poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

(WJW) — An Oscar-winning actor has died.

Variety reports that William Hurt — known for his roles in “Children of a Lesser God,” “A History of Violence,” and recently, for playing General Thaddeus Ross in various Marvel movies — passed away at 71 years old.

He reportedly died of natural causes, a friend told the outlet.

Hurt, who attended Juilliard, won his Oscar for the film “Kiss of the Spider Woman” in 1985 and was nominated for an Academy Award three other times.

The actor was famous for not reveling in his fame.

“It’s not right that my privacy is invaded to the extent that it is,” Hurt said in a 1989 New York Times interview. “I’m a very private man, and I have the right to be. I never said that because I was an actor you can have my privacy, you can steal my soul. You can’t.”