LOS ANGELES (WJW) – Burt Young, a New York City-native actor known for his role in the “Rocky” franchise, died at the age of 83 earlier this month, according to reports.

As reported by the New York Times and other news outlets, Young died in Los Angeles on Oct. 8. His daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, confirmed his passing to the Times.

The Oscar-nominated actor is best known for playing “Paulie” in the 1976 classic “Rocky” and other films in the franchise, but he has over 160 acting credits on IMDb. He also appeared in “Chinatown” and “Win Win.”

Co-star Sylvester Stallone paid tribute to Young on Instagram, saying, “you were an incredible man and artist, I and the World will miss you very much… RIP.”

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 13: Burt Young and Sylvester Stallone attend the “Rocky” Broadway opening night at The Winter Garden Theatre on March 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic). Courtesy of Getty Images.

In a statement sent to FOX News, Young’s manager said he was “an actor of tremendous emotional range.”

His cause of death is unclear at this time.