Oscar Mayer Wienermobile headed to Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – America’s favorite hot dog on wheels is rolling into Northeast Ohio.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has two events planned during its visit.
The 27-footlong hot dog will be in Vermilion and Amherst over the next two weeks.
August 15, 2020
Baumhart Berry Farm
2200 Baumhart Rd.
Vermillion
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
August 22, 2020
Miller’s Apple Hill Ltd.
50549 Telegraph Rd.
Amherst
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
You can also request a special appearance from the giant wiener.
You can book a private event here.
