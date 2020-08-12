Oscar Mayer Wienermobile headed to Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – America’s favorite hot dog on wheels is rolling into Northeast Ohio.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has two events planned during its visit.

The 27-footlong hot dog will be in Vermilion and Amherst over the next two weeks.

August 15, 2020

Baumhart Berry Farm

2200 Baumhart Rd.

Vermillion

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

August 22, 2020

Miller’s Apple Hill Ltd.

50549 Telegraph Rd.

Amherst

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

You can also request a special appearance from the giant wiener.

You can book a private event here.

