Oscar Mayer Wienermobile headed to Northeast Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nearly 600,000 Ohio schoolchildren in 325 districts will return to school this fall for in-person classes, according to figures released by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Almost 400,000 students in 55 districts will be attending online, while about 380,000 students in 154 districts will be doing some combination of in-person and online classes, the governor said. The state didn't have information for 78 additional districts.