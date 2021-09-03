Oscar De La Hoya hospitalized for COVID despite being vaccinated: ‘Not going to be able to fight next weekend’

(WJW) — Professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya says he’s in the hospital with COVID even though he got the vaccine.
He tweeted that he wanted everyone to hear it directly from him:
Because of his infection, he says he won’t be able to fight next weekend.
The 48-year-old was scheduled to fight on Sept. 11 against former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort in a pay-per-view event from Staples Center in Los Angeles. It would have been his first fight since being stopped by Manny Pacquiao in 2008.
He also says he’s confident he’ll be back at it by the end of the year.