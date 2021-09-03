Oscar De La Hoya hospitalized for COVID despite being vaccinated: ‘Not going to be able to fight next weekend’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Oscar De La Hoya attends an open to the public media workout hosted by boxing legend “The Golden Boy” Oscar De La Hoya at XBOX Plaza on August 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya says he’s in the hospital with COVID even though he got the vaccine.

He tweeted that he wanted everyone to hear it directly from him:

Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. pic.twitter.com/0wKEnr5Jzv — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

Because of his infection, he says he won’t be able to fight next weekend.

The 48-year-old was scheduled to fight on Sept. 11 against former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort in a pay-per-view event from Staples Center in Los Angeles. It would have been his first fight since being stopped by Manny Pacquiao in 2008.

He also says he’s confident he’ll be back at it by the end of the year.