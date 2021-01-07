Orrville police shoot suspect in murder investigation

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a homicide and a shooting involving officers with the Orrville Police Department who responded to that scene.

According to a press release from Orrville police, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of Chateau Circle.

Police say officers found Kenneth Crenshaw, 33, standing over a woman who was in a pool of blood.

Kenneth Crenshaw

He was armed with a pistol, police say.

According to a press release, officers drew their service weapons and called for Crenshaw to drop his gun.

Officers say Crenshaw yelled, “Shoot me!” several times.

Police shot Crenshaw in the arm.

He was treated at the hospital and booked in the Wayne County Jail.

Crenshaw, of Maple Heights, faces a charge of aggravated murder.

The woman at the scene was pronounced dead at Orrville Aultman Hospital.

She’s been identified as Jadea Jarvis.

BCI is investigating the shooting involving officers and the homicide.

Orrville police say the three officers who were involved are on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is standard.