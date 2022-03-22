WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – Several agencies are investigating after an Orrville officer was cited for an OVI.

According to a police report, Douglas Miller, who is a police officer in Orrville, was headed eastbound on East Bowman St. in Wooster on Sunday.

The report states he hit a parked car when he went off the road, kept driving and hit another parked car further up the road.

Photo courtesy: Jenna Leigh

Photo courtesy: Jenna Leigh

Miller, 37, was not hurt in the crash.

The Wooster Police Department issued Miller a summons on the OVI for court Monday morning.

Officer Miller was placed on paid administrative leave Sunday, according to the City of Orrville, because he has not been charged with a felony.

“Out of respect to the Wooster Police Department and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, no statement will be made regarding the facts and details of their criminal case. The Orrville Police Department will conduct a separate, thorough administrative investigation into the officer’s conduct during this incident,” Chief Matt Birkbeck told FOX 8.

Wooster police say the incident remains under investigation.