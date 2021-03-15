Original Popcorn House coming to Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– The Original Popcorn House will open its first Ohio shop in Crocker Park this summer.

The Original Popcorn Shop sells dozens of flavors of gourmet popcorn, including movie theater butter and peanut butter chocolate drizzle. It also offers other sweet treats like dark chocolate popcorn sundaes and bear claw pastries.

(Photo courtesy: Crocker Park)

“Their popcorn is truly out of this world, and our team knew they would be a perfect fit for Crocker Park for anyone looking to grab a snack, buy a gift or complete a perfect meal with dessert! We are thrilled to welcome them to Main Street,” said Lidia Saluan Richani, executive vice president of leasing for Stark Enterprises.

The shop, which has four other locations, will be next to Jos. A Bank.