Original foot soldier of ‘Bloody Sunday’ reflects on loss of Congressman John Lewis

CLEVELAND (WJW) — “One last crossing over that bridge. The next river he crosses will be the River Jordan. He’s on his way home,” said Eugene Sanders with a mix of emotions and a surge of memories as he watched the Selma memorial procession of a friend, colleague and ‘general’.

“I’m an original foot soldier from Bloody Sunday.”

55 years ago, at the age of 16, the Selma native who now lives in Cleveland, marched with the late Congressman John Lewis in Selma across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, fighting for the right to vote. “There was fear in the air,” he remembered.

Alabama State Troopers and the sheriff were waiting for them on the other side. “We never anticipated, for them to beat us up or to run us down.”

Lewis, whose skull was fractured, would later say he thought he saw death on that bridge. “We got tear-gassed and knocked down. Got tear-gassed and then we started picking up peoples taking them out of the streets. We helped everybody get back across the bridge try to get to the church,” said Sanders.

Before Bloody Sunday, Sanders often marched with other students in Selma, facing arrest and cattle prods. “We couldn’t register to vote but we were marching for our parents and our great-grandparents to give them the dignity and the right to vote.”

Leaders like Lewis, Dr. King and local clergy were a source of strength. “They gave you hope, they gave you courage.”

Their sacrifices that Sunday, leading to the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“I’ve reconciled with it and moved forward. It’s no anger, it was about standing up for your right,” he said.

John Lewis was a leader, but all of the marchers put their lives on the line for equality.

“When he looked around he said, ‘I’m not by myself,’ when he crossed that bridge. He said, ‘I got 600 behind me, strong.'”

Sanders hopes that together, the torch that Lewis ignited will continue to burn bright.

“If you really, truly want to pay honor to John Lewis. Go out and register to vote,” he said.

Saying goodbye to his brother in arms, “I wish I was right there to cross that bridge one last time, with an icon,” this foot soldier wishing him a peaceful journey, until they meet again, “Good job, well done, good and faithful servant.”

