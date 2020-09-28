Organizers adding final touches before first presidential debate here in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With each passing day, the Samson Pavillion, an academic building on the Health Education Campus shared by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic, is being transformed into a site worthy of a historic debate.

“Everything is on track in Cleveland. We are working closely with the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University to make sure everything is ready,” said Peter Eyre, Senior Advisor for the Commission on Presidential Debates in a video statement.

The grand atrium will host President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday. The red carpet has been rolled out and final touches are being made said Eyre.

“We expect to be done with set preparation and staging today and then tomorrow we move into rehearsals and make sure all of the systems have been checked and re-checked.”

The surrounding area is also going is also going through a temporary transformation. Road closures include parts of Chester and Euclid. The blockades that began on Tuesday will be up until Thursday night.

“It’s necessary to protect the participants in the event but it’s also necessary to protect the Cleveland clinic as well,” said Bill Peacock, the Cleveland Clinic’s Chief of Operations.

In addition to the road closures, Cleveland police will be enforcing parking bans in the area that will last from Monday at 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

“We put out maps so that everyone could understand what is not, you know the areas that will be blocked off and how traffic will be blocked off,” said Ward 6 Cleveland Councilman Blaine Griffin.

As of early Monday morning at 12:01 am, residents and those near the debate zone will also need to comply with an extensive list of prohibited items approved by the city that range from fireworks and firearms to everyday items like umbrellas with metal tips and non-plastic containers.

“You may have folks that live in that area that might say oh, what’s the harm in me bringing item x into this area and wondering why it might get confiscated,” said Griffin.

City leaders and law enforcement also say there is a plan in place to prevent civil unrest.

Safety for this presidential debate also includes factoring in a pandemic.

“Everyone in the debate hall on Tuesday night will be subject to a variety of health safety protocols including COVID testing,” said Eyre.

Even typical protocols on stage will be forgone.

“Because of COVID considerations, there will not be a handshake between the candidates or the moderator at the beginning of the debate. Once on stage, the candidates nor the moderator will be wearing masks,” he said.

And then America will turn its attention to Cleveland.

“There will be a small number of ticketed guests in the audience in Cleveland and we expect tens of millions of viewers from around the world to be tuning in to this momentous event,” said Eyre.

