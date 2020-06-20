Organizers make ‘difficult but necessary decision’ to cancel Feast of the Assumption due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Feast of the Assumption street festival in Little Italy has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Frank Jackson, Councilman Blaine Griffin and Fr. Joseph Previte of the Holy Rosary Parish shared the news in a joint statement Friday.

“For 121 years, Holy Rosary Parish has celebrated the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy. This annual tradition brings together many in Northeast Ohio as well as visitors from around the country who return each year to celebrate our Lady’s Assumption. Like many, we have monitored the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, discussed the viability of holding the Feast with city of Cleveland officials, and considered actions taken by other special events in the area,” they said.

They noted that it would be too difficult to practice safe social distancing in the confined space they typically use for the Feast.

“This has been a difficult but necessary decision. The health and safety of our volunteers, vendors, and participants is our highest priority,” said the leaders.

Holy Rosary will still celebrate the Solemnity of the Assumption on August 15 and, if possible given all safety and health considerations, hold a procession on that day.

A final determination will be made at a later time.

Related Content List of coronavirus summer cancellations and closures in Ohio

Cleveland’s annual ‘Light Up the Lake’ fireworks show postponed over coronavirus concerns Video Video

Chardon BrewFest canceled due to COVID-19 Video Video