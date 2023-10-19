NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – A North Olmsted Cemetery has upset some in their community for hosting an annual “Pumpkin Fest” on their grounds.

Brad Hartig and Jennifer Coughlin, Co-Managers of Sunset Cemetery, explained that this event has been going on for 12 years.

They say the only goal for hosting it is to bring their community together.

“We have a non-scary hayride from one building to the next. Then kids can come back and get their pumpkins, get their face painted,” explained Coughlin.

“We care about the community as much as we do our people at Sunset and that’s why we open our doors to the community,” added Hartig.

Both Coughlin and Hartig believe pushback for this event started this year after they placed a sign inviting the community out in front of the grounds for the first time.

However, some of the negative feedback has come from families who have loved one’s buried at the site.

“When I hear that they are thinking we are disrespecting the graves here. I was a little shocked by that news,” said Hartig.

Coughlin and Hartig wanted to talk with Fox 8, to clear up any confusion with this annual festival.

Hoping to assure the public that this is done appropriately.

“We host this in the parking lot over at the office. No grave is ever disrespected and if it ever was, we would take action on it,” Hartig clarified.

“This is what we do. This is what we care about. We love our community,” added Coughlin.

Both managers told Fox 8 that the event will go on as scheduled, despite some of the backlash they have received.