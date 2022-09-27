NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – Looking through old photos is a favorite pastime for Marine Corps veteran Daniel Pasini and wife Linda, of North Olmsted.

Pasini, 73, enlisted in March of 1968. He was discharged in 1970 after serving in Vietnam and Okinawa, his health slowly deteriorating soon after.

“I’d been in Camp Lejeune… and in Vietnam areas that could’ve been sprayed with Agent Orange, so I developed primary progressive multiple sclerosis,” he said.

Confined to a wheelchair, Pasini said he was no longer able to leave his home, as he didn’t have a wheelchair accessible transportation.

That is, until now.

Northeast Ohio-based organization ‘Ride with Valor’ gifted Daniel with a wheelchair accessible van during a ceremony outside his home Tuesday afternoon.

“You could see it in his face. It was life-changing,” said founder and CEO Russell Scot Rhoda.

Since its inception, ‘Ride with Valor” has helped close to 200 veterans with everything from food to housing to transportation.

“Transportation is key to keeping our veterans integrated in this society. Just the ability to go to the doctor’s office, go to the store,” said Rhoda.

FOX 8 cameras were rolling when Pasini got to check out his new ride.

He said he will be forever grateful to ride with valor He said one of his first trips will be going to visit his 5-year-old grandson..

“It’s an amazing organization. I never thought that I would receive all that I have and it seems to keep on coming.”