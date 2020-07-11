Oregon trooper rescues injured bald eagle from rail road, affectionately names him ‘Tracks’

SALEM, Oregon (WJW) — An Oregon state trooper came to the aid of an injured bald eagle this week.

According to the Oregon State Police Facebook post, an Albany rail road track and signal inspector first spotted the eagle and noticed it was unable to fly. He then watched as it hopped off the tracks and into some bushes nearby.

Trooper Rich Culley was called in to help and was able to bring the eagle back to the command office. The bird will now go to the Chintimini Wildlife Center for rehabilitation.

It appeared the eagle, who they affectionately named “Tracks”, had an injured wing.

“So hopeful this beauty 🦅 gets back up & soaring in no time,” the department wrote.