Oregon man driving stolen car crashes into woman driving another stolen car, police say

Randy Lee Cooper and Kristin Nicole Begue (Courtesy: Newberg-Dundee Police Department)

NEWBERG, Ore. (WJW) — Two people were arrested after a crash in Oregon when police learned both were driving stolen vehicles.

According to Newberg-Dundee police, officers chased a Toyota Land Cruiser through downtown Newberg, which is located about 20 miles southwest of Portland, Sunday morning after a citizen had reported the vehicle stolen.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Randy Lee Cooper, was attempting to elude police when he reportedly crashed into an occupied Buick Regal.

Cooper was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, assault, reckless driving and other related crimes.

On scene officers learned the driver of the Buick, Kristin Nicole Begue, 25, had been driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police also discovered Begue was driving a car that had been reported about three weeks prior.

She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

