***Watch the video above for previous coverage from Addicted Coffee Bar.***

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – What toppings do you prefer on milkshakes? Maybe some whipped cream, chocolate syrup or a cherry on top?

Some shops and ice cream parlors get way more creative than that, serving up milkshakes stacked with an insane amount of sweet and unexpected treats on top.

Even better yet, according to Yelp, one of the craziest milkshakes in the country is sold right here in Northeast Ohio.

The Cookie Monster Craze, sold at Addicted Coffee Bar in Lakewood, was featured on Yelp’s “11 of the Most Outrageous Milkshakes” list.

Named after the beloved Sesame Street character, the Cookie Monster Craze features a blue moon ice cream base with cookie dough, crushed Oreos and a bundle of various cookies, cakes and whipped cream to top it off.

Yelp spoke with Addicted Coffee Bar’s owner, who said the milkshake, which is a fan favorite, can feed three to four guests.

Another Ohio contender also made its way onto the list.

According to Yelp, the Butterbeer Shake from Libby Lou’s Fun Factory in Columbus is a Harry Potter-themed dessert featuring a combination of butterscotch ice cream, vanilla ice cream, cream soda and marshmallow — not to mention the chocolate frog, Gringotts bank coins and a pair of iconic glasses on top.

The entire list could turn some heads, including a milkshake featuring a burger and fries out of San Antonio, Texas. You can check out the full list here.