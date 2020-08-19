Orange Village firefighter saves 3-year-old in cardiac arrest

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Orange Village firefighter/paramedic and Mayfield Heights Fire Lieutenant Bill Mandich was reunited with a little boy whose life he recently saved.

Lt. Mandich was at a child’s birthday party when he heard screams from the pool area.

According to Orange Village Fire, he found a 3-year-old boy in cardiac arrest after he was face down in a pool.

The child had gray lips and was turning a bluish color.

Mandich administered CPR while telling someone to call 911.

The child was ‘pinking up’ in color when the local rescue squad arrived.

“A life saved!” Orange Village Fire wrote in a Facebook post.

The family of the little boy recently got to meet Mandich in person.

