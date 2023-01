ORANGE, Ohio (WJW) — The Orange Village Fire Department mourns the death of one of its own.

John Prochazka (Orange Village Fire Department)

Firefighter John Prochazka died unexpectedly, according to a Monday Facebook post by the department:

It is with a heavy heart that the men and women of the Orange Village Fire Department announce the unexpected passing of Firefighter John Prochazka. Please keep John and his family in your prayers. Orange Village Fire Department

The department expects to announce details later, “as they become available.”