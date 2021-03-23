‘Orange glow’ in man’s window helps him alert firefighters to burning home

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters in Strongsville were called to the scene of a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The home caught fire around 12:30 a.m. in the 18400 block of Heritage Trail.

Strongsville called for backup from neighboring cities to knock out the flames.

The fire was under control in 30 minutes, but the damage was still extensive.

Fire investigators will be looking into a cause.

A neighbor said he was inside his home when he saw an orange glow. He saw the fire when he looked outside and called 911.

No one was hurt.