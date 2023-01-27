PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Orange City School District is investigating after a district employee was accused of making a racial slur in front of students.

In a letter send to parents, administrators said they are actively looking into the allegations and will take action after the investigation is complete.

The district promised to also provide support for any affected students.

“The safety and wellbeing of students is our top priority. Part of that safety includes making sure students are treated fairly and respectfully and making it clear that the District condemns the type of behavior alleged to be involved here,” the letter said.

The district also pledged to continue celebrating diversity and support for all of its students.

“The administration is committed to not only continuing efforts already in place to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion, but also seeking ways to improve our engagement of students and staff that are consistent with practices that protect civil rights and social justice in peaceful ways,” the letter said.