Orange and Brown digital show: Assessing Cleveland’s loss to Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND (WJW)—All good things must come to an end, and they came crashing down on Sunday for the Cleveland Browns who had their four-game win streak snapped in Pittsburgh. The Browns lost 38-7 to fall to 4-2 on the year.

This season Cleveland has been outscored by the Baltimore Ravens and Steelers 76-13.

Join FOX 8 Sports anchors P.J. Ziegler and John Telich at 3 p.m. Monday as they go unscripted talking about Sunday’s game. The duo will have the latest on the Browns injuries, including quarterback Baker Mayfield. They will discuss the Browns offense and lack of it, as well as the Browns defense, which struggled against Ben Roethlisberger and that Steelers offense.

Have a comment you want to share about the game? Send it to us live during our Orange and Brown Digital Show and we’ll try to answer or read as many of your comments that we can. We’ll see you at 3 p.m.

