‘Operation Vapor Trail’ reportedly leads to huge marijuana drug bust in Summit, Stark counties

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Late last week, a task force reportedly issued multiple warrants and arrested at least four people involved in illegal drug activity in Stark and Summit Counties.

The drug bust, dubbed “Operation Vapor Trail,” reportedly included the seizing of weapons, cash and thousands of pounds of marijuana products and was a joint effort between the Akron Police Department Narcotics Unit, the DEA, FBI, multiple sheriff’s offices and the U.S. Marshals, among others.

The operation has reportedly been ongoing since February 2019 when Akron police were first alerted that a vape shop called Dubba Bubbas on East Tallmadge Avenue was allegedly selling marijuana and THC products illegally. While owned by Christopher Mitchell, police said they soon suspected a man named Demarco Jones of supplying the shop with the drugs.

Jones’ activity was reportedly found to span Summit, Portage, Medina and Stark Counties, and an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) was officially organized.

Last week, police said the task force arrested Jones, 24, on federal charges along with George May, 22, and Tyrone Keith, 44. They also reportedly arrested DaShawn Jones, 45, on state charges.

“Thanks to the hard work and partnership of numerous local, state and federal agencies, law enforcement agents were able to disrupt this drug trafficking operation and get significant quantities of marijuana product, illicit cash, and high-powered firearms off of our streets,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman in a statement.

Specifically, police report finding and seizing the following: 18 firearms, 774 pounds of marijuana, 422 pounds of edibles, 1,143 pounds of THC vapes, 203 pounds of shatter/wax/dabs along with more than $250,000 in cash. As seen in the photos below, some of the edible products discovered in the bust included THC-enhanced kid’s cereal, which officials called problematic.

“There is a misconception going around that marijuana is a harmless drug and that is simply not true,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin, said in a statement. “Many of the edibles were packaged in a way that would be very appealing to children, bearing a striking and frightening resemblance to popular breakfast cereals, candy and snack foods.”

