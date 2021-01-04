‘Operation Valentine’s Day’ seeks cards for troops, first responders, and health care workers in Northeast Ohio

STOW, Ohio (WJW) – “Operation Valentine’s Day” is being launched a second year.
Started by Vice President of Stow City Council Jeremy McIntire, who is also a Purple Heart recipient and Iraq War Veteran, the program collected over 12,000 valentines for troops last year.
This year, McIntire and his wife Claire are expanding “Operation Valentine’s Day” to include first responders and health care workers as well.
Valentines are being collected at Stow City Hall through January 25, 2021.
The goal is 20,000 valentines.
Here are the guidelines:
- Envelopes are not needed
- Cards should be under 8 ½ “ x 11”
- The program asks for handmade, individually created valentines
- No glitter, food, or candy
- Cards from children should include first name only
- Keep messages positive (cards will be screened)
- You can include contact information and/or photos
You can drop off valentines at Stow City Hall at 3760 Darrow Rd., Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A second drop box will be located at Councilman McIntire’s home at 1904 Baker Ln., Stow, OH 44224
You can reach Councilman McIntire or Claire McIntire at mcintireforstow@gmail.com, claireamcintire@gmail.com, (330)352-0487 or (330)618-7586.
Schools, churches, businesses, and retirement homes in Stow can contact them to have cards collected.
