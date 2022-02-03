Operation Snowbird: A look inside the command center for Cleveland snow plowing

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Here’s a look at a part of Cleveland snow plowing you never see.

A FOX 8 I-Team camera captured video inside Operation Snowbird. That’s the command center for city plowing.

While dozens of crews are clearing streets, a handful of people are working in a room with computers, two-way radios and monitors showing what every plow is doing at any given moment.

During and after snowstorms, Operation Snowbird turns into a 24-7 operation focused on plowing.

Big screen video monitors show the location of the plows based on trackers, radio operators talk to the drivers and the computers track weather conditions.

All of it adds up to what you don’t see when you’re looking out your window for a plow.

The drivers have routes to plow, but in the nerve center, managers can see if a street got plowed or not. They can tell if a crew passed through with its plow up or down.

Crews can also radio in if they couldn’t hit a block due to parked cars.

The I-Team also wondered how many of your complaints about certain streets make it to the people in the command center. After the last storm, the mayor admitted 1,000 calls to the city never got answered.

In this storm, the I-Team checked. We found calls getting answered, but some were put on hold for more than ten minutes.



Most citizen calls get answered somewhere else, not in Operation Snowbird.

However, a bunch of complaints could lead to supervisors checking if a plow had been through a given area. Complaints could even lead to a supervisor going out to take a look.



In Operation Snowbird, the tracking of the trucks is immediate. What the public can see online when tracking plows is a little delayed.

What’s captured in that office also can help top managers develop strategies for attacking the snow. For instance, a new plan for getting to side streets earlier.



This week, Bonnie Teeuwen, the City’s Chief Operating Officer, told said, “What we’re going to do different this time, we’re going to overlap the start of the residential with the completion of the primary, the main streets.”

It takes an army of plows to clear your streets and a nerve center to keep the operation running.