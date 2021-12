CLEVELAND (WJW) – Public safety agencies from across the area were spreading some holiday cheer with lights and sirens Thursday night.

As part of ‘Operation Santa’s Sleigh,’ police, fire and EMS vehicles, as well as others, paraded by Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, greeting kids as they watched from the windows.

The parades occurred at children’s hospitals and veteran homes in eight Ohio cities simultaneously Thursday night, including Cleveland and Akron.