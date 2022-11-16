CLEVELAND (WJW) — There are more than 800 children in the care of Summit County Children Services, officials said — and each one deserves a surprise waiting for them on Christmas morning.

That’s why FOX 8 is continuing its annual tradition with the agency for Operation Giving Tree, set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. FOX 8 is collecting new, unwrapped toys at the studios 5800 South Marginal Road in Cleveland.

Each gift will go to a child under the care of children services agencies in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit and Lake counties. In Summit County, the average age is 7 to 8 years old.

Preferred donations include:

Balls

Dolls

Games

Stocking stuffers

Items for teens including electronics, gift cards and makeup

If you can’t make it Friday, donations can also be left at any of the Northern Ohio Honda Dealers‘ 20 locations.