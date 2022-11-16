CLEVELAND (WJW) — There are more than 800 children in the care of Summit County Children Services, officials said — and each one deserves a surprise waiting for them on Christmas morning.
That’s why FOX 8 is continuing its annual tradition with the agency for Operation Giving Tree, set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. FOX 8 is collecting new, unwrapped toys at the studios 5800 South Marginal Road in Cleveland.
Each gift will go to a child under the care of children services agencies in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit and Lake counties. In Summit County, the average age is 7 to 8 years old.
Preferred donations include:
- Balls
- Dolls
- Games
- Stocking stuffers
- Items for teens including electronics, gift cards and makeup
If you can’t make it Friday, donations can also be left at any of the Northern Ohio Honda Dealers‘ 20 locations.