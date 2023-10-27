***Watch previous coverage in the video above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s almost time for one of FOX 8’s most cherished annual traditions — Operation Giving Tree.

This heartwarming initiative offers all of us at FOX 8 and our wonderfully generous viewers an opportunity to help Santa for children in need during the holiday season.

Now in its jolly 18th year, your kindness and donations will bring smiles to children across five Northeast Ohio counties: Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit.

Join FOX 8 and Northern Ohio Honda Dealers in Creating Magical Holiday Memories.

On Friday, Nov. 17, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., we’re eagerly awaiting your arrival with new, unwrapped toys or gift cards at FOX 8’s headquarters, located at 5800 Dick Goddard Way.

Attendees can expect a day full of fun surprises:

Santa Claus himself be making several appearances

Your favorite Fox 8 anchors and reporters donning their holiday best

Live, prancing reindeer (you heard that right!) from 7 a.m. to noon

Music to set the yuletide mood

Skilled artisans creating spectacular ice carvings before your eyes 4 p.m. until 6p.m.

If you can’t make it, you can donate using our Amazon Wish List. Your donation will be delivered directly to FOX 8 for the event.

Gift ideas to sparkle under the tree:

Sporting goods (basketballs, footballs, etc. for future MVPs)

Dolls (from Barbies to baby dolls and L.O.L. Surprises)

Board games and puzzles for family fun nights

Car or truck playsets for the little speedsters

Lego sets for the creative builders

Action figures to spark imaginative adventures

Arts & crafts for the budding artists

STEM toys to inspire future geniuses

Rattle sets and play mats for the tiny tots

For teens: electronics, gift cards, and makeup

Whether you choose to shop from our virtual Amazon Wish List or join us in person for a day of holiday spirit and generosity, your contribution will make a world of difference.

Let’s come together at FOX 8, 5800 Dick Goddard Way, Cleveland, OH 44103, and transform this holiday season into something truly magical!

FOX 8 would like to give a massive “Thank you!” to our sponsor, Northern Ohio Honda Dealers, for their unwavering support and contributions in keeping the spirit of giving alive!