Operation Giving Tree at FOX 8: How you can help children this holiday season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We hope you can join us again this year for Operation Giving Tree. It’s a chance to help children this holiday season.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, we are collecting new, unwrapped toys here at FOX 8 — 5800 Dick Goddard Way– from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Every donated gift will go to a child in county care — in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit and Lake counties.

General toy donations include the following:

Balls

Dolls

Games

Stocking stuffers

Items for teens including electronics, gift cards and makeup

Join FOX 8 and the Northern Ohio Honda Dealers to help make this a memorable holiday season.