Operation Giving Tree accepting drive-thru toy donations on Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s that time of year again!

As we deck our homes with decorations and holiday cheer, FOX 8 is once again asking that you think about those who are less fortunate.

“The need is still the same. We still have about the same numbers that we’ve always had. Almost six thousand kids that we’re working with total,” said Kristin Gardner, Cuyahoga County Children and Family services outreach coordinator.

And that’s just in Cuyahoga County alone!

Operation Giving Tree is now in its 15th year and will be helping thousands of kids, from newborn to 21 years old, currently receiving crucial services in Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit and Lorain county’s children care agencies.

You can drop off unwrapped gifts in the front yard of our station on Dick Goddard Way in Cleveland on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be a drive-thru event only, with zero contact, as detailed by event sponsor, Northern Ohio Honda Dealers.

“This is going to be a drive-thru event so all you have to do is pull up, either open up the back hatch, hand the gift through the window. We’re gonna have the people there. We’re all gonna have masks. We’re gonna have the gloves. It’s gonna be safe,” President David Waikem said.

Toy suggestions include action figures, dolls, LEGOs, puzzles, board games and anything else you think a child might enjoy. Gift cards for the pre-teens and teens the best option.

For some, this may be the only gift they receive this holiday.

“A lot of these people are struggling and especially, we’ve seen a lot of caregivers who have been laid off who normally it’s a struggle, you know,” Gardner said.

Santa and some reindeer will also be here to greet visitors as they drive by,spreading holiday cheer, in the safest way possible, for those who need it most.

