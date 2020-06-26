Opening dates announced for two new NE Ohio Meijer supercenters

OHIO (WJW) — Two new Meijer supercenters will open July 9 in Ohio.

**For a tour of the current location in Avon, watch the video above**

According to a press release from Meijer, two 155,000-square-foot supercenter locations will open in Brimfield and Lorain.

The new stores will feature fresh grocery and bakery items along with meat and deli counters. There will also be a garden center, along with departments including pharmacy, electronics, toys, sports and apparel.

Each store will follow mandated state requirements and guidelines regarding social distancing. Inside stores, safety decals will be placed on the floor where customers typcially gather and protective plexiglass shiels are at every checkout stateion.

Team members will receive daily health screenings and temperature checks, and masks will be recommended.

Customers are requested to wear masks according to any applicable state guidelines.

The supercenters will be the latest of five stores Meijer has opened in NE Ohio. Last year, the retailer opened stores in Avon, Mentor and Stow.