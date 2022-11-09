(WJW) — The Ohio State Fire Marshal is warning of an elevated fire risk throughout the state Wednesday, a day that saw several reports of brush fires in northeast Ohio.

“Dry conditions and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger,” reads an email from an Ohio Department of Commerce spokesperson. “These conditions combined with dry vegetation will result in another day of elevated fire danger. Any fires that start could spread and become out of control.

“Due to these conditions, outdoor burning is not recommended.”

Outdoor burning is prohibited between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the months of March, April, May, October and November, under Ohio Revised Code.

“This ban includes burning of yard waste, trash, and debris, even in a proper burn barrel,” reads the email. “During spring, wildfire danger is high before plants have turned green, and in fall, fire danger is high due to abundant dry leaves and dead grass. Warm, windy weather in both seasons also contribute to elevated fire risk.”

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a Red Flag Warning for southeastern Ohio counties and parts of Kentucky and Virginia. See the service’s Red Flag Warning map here.